Canadian Dollar Declines Against Majors

8:32a.m.

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against its major counterparts in the European session on Monday.

The loonie weakened to a 4-day low of 1.3277 against the greenback, compared to Friday's closing value of 1.3237.



Advertisement

The loonie was trading lower at 1.3957 against the euro, off its early high of 1.3932.

Reversing from an early high of 0.9654 against the aussie, the loonie dropped to 0.9725.

The loonie, having advanced to more than a 3-week high of 88.66 versus the yen at 12:00 am ET, reversed direction and edged down to 87.84.

The loonie is likely to find support around 1.34 against the greenback, 1.42 against the euro, 0.98 against the aussie and 86.00 against the yen.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



