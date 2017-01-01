Priebus Blames Democratic Party For Being Passive While It Was Targeted

8:57a.m.

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - The incoming White House Chief of Staff blamed the Democratic Party for being passive while its computer systems were being hacked by foreign governments.

US President-elect Donald Trump believes that several countries, including Russia, have been hacking and targeting US institutions for a long time, according to Reince Priebus, who is currently the Republican Party Chairman.



Advertisement

"This is something that's been going on in our elections for many, many years, both the Russians, the Chinese, the Iranians. It happens every election period. Now, in this particular case, it started way back in 2015 before either nominee of either party was chosen," Priebus told Fox News Sunday.

"It just so happened that the DNC had nearly no defenses on their system, and when they were warned multiple times by the FBI they didn't respond, and so suddenly, you have a major political party, one of the biggest political parties in the world, that by their own admission lacked defenses, lacked training, and allowed a foreign government into their entire email system without responding to the FBI," Priebus said.

Clarifying Trump's reaction to the DNI report, Priebus said the New York billionaire has tremendous respect to the people in the intelligence community. "In his statement on Friday it was the very first thing that he said, and he wanted make it clear that everybody working hard in the interest of our foreign intelligence that he appreciates them very much."

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



