Trump Calls Meryl Streep 'over-rated' Actress Over Golden Globes Speech

9:41a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US President-elect Donald Trump retorted against Meryl Streep's criticism of him at the Golden Globe Awards ceremony, calling her "one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood."

Meryl Streep delivered an emotional speech as the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award honoree at the Golden Globes Sunday night, in which she denounced Trump as a bully who disrespected and humiliated others. One of the most outspoken progressives in the film world, Streep criticized him for his controversial imitation of a disabled New York Times reporter during presidential campaign, saying it gives permission to others to do the same.



But Trump took to Twitter early Monday morning to deny that he had intended to make fun of the Times reporter, Serge F. Kovaleski.

"For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him "groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media!"

"Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes," Trump said, adding, "She is a Hillary flunky who lost big."

Trump later told New York Times he had not seen Streep's remarks or other parts of the Globes ceremony, which were broadcast on NBC, but said he was not surprised that he had come under attack from "liberal movie people."

Trump is to be inaugurated as US President on January 20, an unwelcome transition of power for many in the entertainment industry.

