Record Seven Golden Globes For La La Land

10:03a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hollywood musical La La Land has won all seven awards it was nominated for, becoming the most winning film in Golden Globe Awards history.

The 74th Golden Globe Awards honored the best in film and American television of 2016 and was broadcast live Sunday on NBC.



Advertisement

La La Land won the award for Best Director - Damien Chazelle, Best Screenplay - Damien Chazelle, Best Motion Picture - Musical or Comedy, Best Actress, comedy or musical - Emma Stone, Best Actor, comedy or musical - Ryan Gosling, Original score - Justin Hurwitz, and Original song - "City of Stars."

"Moonlight" was adjudged the best picture, drama.

Isabelle Huppert won the award for best actress, drama for her role in "Elle".

Casey Affleck is the best actor for his role in "Manchester by the Sea."

Meryl Streep won the Cecil B. DeMille Lifetime Achievement Award.

Actor and talk-show host Jimmy Fallon hosted the ceremony.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



