IAG Dec Traffic Rises 3.9%, Capacity Up 3.1%

10:44a.m.

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) reported that its group traffic in December 2016, measured in Revenue Passenger Kilometres, increased 3.9 percent to 18.24 billion RPKs from last year's 17.55 billion.

Group premium traffic for the month of December increased by 8.4 per cent compared to the previous year.



Advertisement

Group capacity measured in Available Seat Kilometres rose by 3.1 percent to 23.03 billion ASKs from 22.33 billion a year ago.

Passenger load factor for the month rose 0.6 points to 79.2percent from 78.6percent in the prior year.

The company carried 7.07 million passengers in the month, 4.9 percent higher than last year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



