Holding(s) in Company

12:50p.m.

Stagecoach Group Plc

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |TR-1: NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR INTEREST IN SHARES | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



|1. Identity of the issuer or the underlying | | |issuer | Stagecoach Group plc| |of existing shares to which voting rights are | | |attached: | |

|An acquisition or disposal of voting rights | Yes |

|An acquisition or disposal of qualifying financial instruments which| | |may result in the acquisition of shares already issued to which | No | |voting rights are attached | |

|An acquisition or disposal of instruments with similar economic | No | |effect to qualifying financial instruments | |

|An event changing the breakdown of voting rights | No |

|Other (please specify): | No |

|3. Full name of person(s) subject to the |Ameriprise Financial, Inc. and| |notification obligation: |its group |

| |BNP Paribas Nominees Pty | |4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different |Limited | |from 3): |HSBC Global Custody Nominee | | |(UK) Limited | | |Nortrust Nominees LTD | | |Roy Nominees | | |State Street Nominees Limited | | |The Bank Of New York | | |(Nominees) Limited | | |Vidacos Nominees Ltd |

|5. Date of the transaction and date on | | |which the threshold is crossed or |5(th) January 2017 | |reached: | |

|6. Date on which issuer notified: |9(th) January 2017 |

|7. Threshold(s) that is/are crossed or |Above the threshold of 14% | |reached: | |

+------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+ |2. Reason for notification (yes/no) | +--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++--------------------------------------------------------------------+---------++-----------------------------------------------+--------------------+---------++-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------++-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------++-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------++-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------++-----------------------------------------------+------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --+ |8. Notified details: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --+ |A: Voting rights attached to shares | +------------+----------------------+------------------------------------------ --+



|Class/type |Situation previous |Resulting situation after the triggering

|of |to the triggering |transaction

|shares |transaction |

|if possible |Number |Number |Number |Number of voting |% of voting

|use |of |of |of shares|rights |rights

|the ISIN |Shares |Voting +---------+-------+----------+------+------

|CODE | |Rights |Direct |Direct |Indirect |Direct|Indirect|

| | | | | | | |

|GB00B6YTLS95|76,737,517|76,737,517 |648,766 |648,766|79,439,864|0.113%|13.848%

| | | | | | | |

| | | | | | | |

| | +----------+-----------+---------+------------------+------------- --+--++------------+----------+-----------+---------+-------+----------+------+------ --+| +------------+----------+-----------+---------+-------+----------+------+------ --+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --+ |B: Qualifying Financial Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +--------------+----------+--------------------+-------------------+----------- --+



|Type of |Expiration|Exercise/ |Number of voting |% of voting

|financial |date |Conversion Period |rights that may be |rights

|instrument | | |acquired if the |

| | | |instrument is |

| | | |exercised/ |

| | | |converted. |

| | | | |

| +--------------+----------+--------------------+-------------------+----------- --+| +--------------+----------+--------------------+-------------------+----------- --+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --+ |C: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect to Qualifying Financial | |Instruments | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --+ |Resulting situation after the triggering transaction | +-------------+---------+----------+----------+-------------------+------------ --+



|Type of |Exercise |Expiration|Exercise/ |No. of voting |Percentage of

|financial |price |date |Conversion|rights instrument |voting rights

|instrument | | |period |refers to |

| | | | | |

| | | | | |Nominal|Delta

| | | | |

|Equity Swap | | | |387,756 |0.068% |

| | | | | | |

| +-------------+---------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+---- --++-------+------+| +-------------+---------+----------+----------+-------------------+-------+---- --+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------ --+ |Total (A+B+C) | +------------------------------------+----------------------------------------- --+ |Number of voting rights |Percentage of voting rights | +------------------------------------+----------------------------------------- --+ |80,476,386 |14.029% | +------------------------------------+----------------------------------------- --+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |9. Chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the| |financial instruments are effectively held, if applicable: | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Threadneedle Asset Management Limited (14.029%) | | | |Threadneedle Asset Management Limited is wholly owned by TC Financing Limited,| |which is itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings | |Limited, which is itself wholly owned by TAM UK Holdings Limited, which is | |itself wholly owned by Threadneedle Holdings Limited, which is itself wholly | |owned by Threadneedle Asset Management Holdings SARL, which is itself wholly | |owned by Ameriprise International Holdings GmbH, which is itself wholly owned | |by Ameriprise Financial, Inc. | +------------------------------------------------------------------------------+

+------------------------------------------------------------------------------+ |Proxy Voting: | +------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+



|10. Name of the proxy holder: | N/A |

|11. Number of voting rights proxy holder will | | |cease | N/A | |to hold: | |

|12. Date on which proxy holder will cease to | | |hold | N/A | |voting rights: | |

+------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------++------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------++------------------------------------------------+-----------------------------+

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+



| |The Shares referred to in section 9 of this form| |13. Additional information: |are held in portfolios and funds managed on a | | |discretionary basis by the entities set out in | | |section 9. | | |Please note that the Shares are held through | | |certain nominee companies. |

|14. Contact name: |Mark Powney, Threadneedle Asset Management Ltd. |

|15. Contact telephone number:|+44 (0) 1793 363 135 |

+-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------++-----------------------------+------------------------------------------------+

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Stagecoach Group PLC via GlobeNewswire

A0MK9VB6YTLS9R28

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



