Urban Outfitters Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains In The Red
1:16p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Urban Outfitters (URBN) have climbed well off their worst levels of the day but remain in negative territory in afternoon trading on Monday. After hitting a six-month intraday low, Urban Outfitters is currently down by 2.3 percent.
Advertisement
The steep drop shown by Urban Outfitters at the start of trading came after the apparel retailer reported disappointing holiday sales.
Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX