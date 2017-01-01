Urban Outfitters Climbs Off Worst Levels But Remains In The Red

1:16p.m.

PHILADELPHIA (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Urban Outfitters (URBN) have climbed well off their worst levels of the day but remain in negative territory in afternoon trading on Monday. After hitting a six-month intraday low, Urban Outfitters is currently down by 2.3 percent.



Advertisement

The steep drop shown by Urban Outfitters at the start of trading came after the apparel retailer reported disappointing holiday sales.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



