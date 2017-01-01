China CPI Rises 2.1% In December

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Consumer prices in China were up 2.1 percent on year in December, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Tuesday.



That was shy of expectations for 2.2 percent, and down from 2.3 percent in November.

On a monthly basis, inflation added 0.2 percent after gaining 0.1 percent a month earlier.

The bureau also said that producer prices jumped an annual 5.5 percent versus expectations for 4.6 percent and up from 3.3 percent in the previous month.

