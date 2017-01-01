Alibaba Prices Intime Retail At HK$10/shr For Take Private Deal

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (BABA) is leading a bid to take department store operator Intime Retail Group Co. private.



Alibaba and Intime's founder Shen Guojun will pay HK$10 for the Intime shares they don't already own. The offer represents a 42 percent premium over the last closing price, and the maximum amount of cash required, including options, is about HK$19.8 billion or $2.55 billion.

Alibaba originally took a stake in the retailer in 2014 and Alibaba Chief Executive Officer Daniel Zhang became Intime chairman the next year. The partnership already gives Alibaba access to Intime's inventory and allows its online customers to pick up orders from physical stores.

