Japanese Market Modestly Lower

9:27p.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday, with the lackluster cues overnight from Wall Street, the fall in crude oil prices and a stronger yen weighing on investor sentiment. The market was closed on Monday for the 'Coming of Age Day' holiday.

In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is down 50.78 points or 0.26 percent to 19,403.55, off a low of 19,371.12 earlier.

The major exporters are mixed on a stronger yen. Sony is advancing more than 2 percent and Toshiba is adding 0.7 percent, while Canon is declining 0.4 percent and Panasonic is losing 0.7 percent.

Toyota is adding 0.1 percent after the automaker said it will spend $10 billion in U.S. capital investments over the next five years, while peer Honda is losing by 0.3 percent.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is down more than 1 percent. Fast Retailing is losing more than 3 percent.

In the oil space, Inpex is declining 0.6 percent and JX Holdings is down 0.2 percent.

Takeda Pharmaceutical's shares are advancing more than 1 percent after the drug maker said Monday it will acquire Ariad Pharmaceuticals for an enterprise value of $5.2 billion.

Among the other major gainers, Tokyo Electron is rising more than 2 percent and SoftBank is advancing almost 2 percent. On the flip side, Yamato Holdings is losing more than 3 percent, while Nichirei Corp. and Konami Holdings are down 3 percent each.

On the economic front, Japan will see December results for its consumer confidence index today.

In the currency market, the U.S. dollar traded in the upper 115 yen-range on Tuesday.

On Wall Street, stocks turned in a mixed performance on Monday after last week's gains lifted the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 to new record highs. A lack of major U.S. economic data kept some traders on the sidelines, although reports on producer prices and retail sales are scheduled to be released on Friday.

The Nasdaq edged up 10.76 points or 0.2 percent to 5,531.82, while the Dow dropped by 76.42 points or 0.4 percent to 19,887.38 and the S&P 500 fell by 8.08 points or 0.4 percent to 2,268.90.

The major European markets also ended mixed on Monday. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index rose by 0.4 percent, the German DAX Index dipped by 0.3 percent and the French CAC 40 Index fell by 0.5 percent.

Crude oil futures tumbled Monday amid concerns that non-OPEC producers will ramp up production. WTI crude for February delivery plunged $2.03 or 3.8 percent to $51.96 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

