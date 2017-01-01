Euro Rises Against Most Majors

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The euro strengthened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Tuesday.



The euro rose to a 2-month high of 0.8736 against the pound and a 4-day high of 1.4028 against the Canadian dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.8691 and 1.3972, respectively.

Against the U.S. dollar and the Swiss franc, the euro advanced to nearly 2-week highs of 1.0627 and 1.0746 from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0572 and 1.0730, respectively.

If the euro extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 0.91 against the pound, 1.45 against the loonie, 1.10 against the greenback and 1.09 against the franc.

