FDIC Sues Bank Of America

CHARLOTTE (dpa-AFX) - As per media reports, Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) has been sued in Federal Court in Washington by FDIC, as the bank underreported its counterparty exposures. The FDIC said Bank of America has refused to pay over $542 million that it owes to the regulator.



However, the lawyer for Bank Of America stated that the amount derived from a technical disagreement, and the FDIC's position is erroneous.

