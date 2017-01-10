DGAP-News: mutares intends to acquire Aperam Stainless Services & Solutions Tubes Europe (english)

2:00a.m.

mutares intends to acquire Aperam Stainless Services & Solutions Tubes Europe

DGAP-News: mutares AG / Key word(s): Takeover/Expansion mutares intends to acquire Aperam Stainless Services & Solutions Tubes Europe

10.01.2017 / 07:45 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

mutares AG (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2) has made a binding offer to acquire Aperam's stainless steel welded tubes business located in Ancerville and Annecy, France. In 2015, the company generated revenues of EUR 67m. It would be a perfect add-on to BSL, mutares' French manufacturer of pipes and fittings.

mutares has made a binding offer to acquire Aperam's French stainless steel welded tubes business. The company operates a manufacturing plant in Ancerville and a distribution centre in Annecy, France. It generated revenues of EUR 67m in 2015.



Advertisement

It would be a perfect add-on to BSL, mutares' French manufacturer of pipes and fittings, due to the strong synergy potential coming from the complementarity of product range and customers, and its geographical proximity. In accordance with French law, the transaction is subject to a consultation process with the works council. The closing of the transaction is expected to be completed by the end of the first half of 2017.

Company profile of Aperam

Aperam is a global player in stainless, electrical and specialty steel, with customers in over 40 countries. In 2015, Aperam had sales of USD 4.7bn and shipments of 1.89m tonnes. Aperam has a highly integrated distribution, processing and services network and a unique capability to produce stainless and specialty from low cost biomass (charcoal). Its industrial network is concentrated in six production facilities located in Brazil, Belgium and France.

Company profile of mutares AG

mutares AG, Munich (www.mutares.de), acquires companies, that are being sold in the course of a repositioning process at their owners and that show a clear operational improvement potential. Getting engaged with its own teams, mutares actively supports its portfolio companies to achieve a clear value increase. The focus of the operational work is to ensure sustainable, long-term growth. The shares of mutares AG are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol "MUX" (ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2).

For further information, please contact:

mutares AG Soh-Pih Mariette Nikolai Investor Relations & Corporate Communications Tel. +49 89 9292776-0 Fax +49 89 9292776-22 ir@mutares.de www.mutares.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.01.2017 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: mutares AG Arnulfstr.19 80335 Munich Germany Phone: +49 (0)89-9292 776-0 Fax: +49 (0)89-9292 776-22 E-mail: ir@mutares.de Internet: www.mutares.de ISIN: DE000A0SMSH2 WKN: A0SMSH Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Open Market (Entry Standard) in Frankfurt

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

535101 10.01.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



