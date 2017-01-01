Phoenix Group Achieves Its 2016 Target For Cash Generation

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Phoenix Group Holdings (PHNX.L) reported it has generated 486 million pounds of cash from the Group's operating companies in 2016. Of this, 117 million pounds has been generated from the integration of the AXA Businesses, acquired on 1 November 2016. The Group has therefore achieved its 2016 target for cash generation of between 350 million to 450 million pounds.



Phoenix reiterated its expectation that it will generate a total of at least 250 million pounds of cash from the integration of the AXA Businesses within 6 months of completion of the acquisition.

