Wm Morrison Christmas Sales Up; Sees FY17 Profit Ahead Of Market View

2:31a.m.

BRADFORD (dpa-AFX) - Wm Morrison Supermarkets Plc. (MRW.L) Tuesday reported that its like-for-like sales for the nine weeks to January 1, excluding fuel, were up 2.9 percent, and including fuel were up 4.7 percent.

Total sales increased 2 percent excluding fuel and 4 percent including fuel, despite the continuing impact of store closures. LFL transaction growth was again strong, up 5.2 percent year-on-year.



Fresh categories such as Fruit & Veg, together with Beers, Wines & Spirits, 'Best' and Nutmeg clothing all performed well.

David Potts, Chief Executive, said, "This Christmas we made further improvements to the customer shopping trip. We stocked more of what our customers wanted to buy, more tills were open more often, and product availability improved as over half of sales went through our new ordering system."

Looking ahead, the company now expects 2016/17 Underlying profit before tax to be ahead of consensus, in the range 330 million pounds to 340 million pounds.

