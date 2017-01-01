Finland's Industrial Output Growth Slows In November

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's industrial output grew at a slower pace in November, Statistics Finland said Tuesday.

Industrial production climbed 3.7 percent from a year ago, following October's 4.4 percent increase. This was the third consecutive rise in production. Manufacturing output gained 3.1 percent.



On a monthly basis, industrial output remained flat in November as seen in October.

In the January to November period, industrial output adjusted for working days went up 2.3 percent from one year ago.

Another report showed that the value of new orders in manufacturing surged 19.2 percent year-on-year in November, reversing October's 2.5 percent drop. The value of orders has last been this high in August 2015.

During January to November, orders went down by 6.9 percent from the prior year.

