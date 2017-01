Denmark's Inflation Rises In December

COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's inflation rose slightly in December, figures from Statistics Denmark revealed Tuesday.

Inflation rose slightly to 0.5 percent in December from 0.4 percent in November.



On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat after easing 0.1 percent in November.

The harmonized index of consumer prices gained 0.1 percent on month and increased 0.3 percent from prior year.

In 2016 as a whole, consumer prices increased 0.3 percent.

