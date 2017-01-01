ITW Forms New ITW EAE Unit Integrating Electronics Assembly Equipment Businesses

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Tuesday said it has integrated three of its businesses, such as Speedline Technologies, Vitronics Soltec and Despatch Industries. The new division consolidates all of its Electronic Assembly Equipment and Thermal Processing Technology business and will operate under the name ITW EAE.



According to the firm, ITW EAE brings together electronics assembly equipment brands of MPM Printers, Camalot Dispensers, Electrovert Cleaners and Soldering Solutions, Vitronics Soltec Soldering Solutions and Despatch Thermal Processing Technology. All of these brands have reputations for driving process perfection.

Pat O'Brien, Vice President/General Manager of ITW EAE, said, "We have combined ITW EAE office functions including HR, Finance, and IT and have brought all of the equipment and service strategy together under a unified management structure. Customers will continue to have access to all of the equipment through their existing sales channel, but as we look to deliver new solutions to address the industry's best opportunities, we will look to do it across ITW EAE and not just for a single product category."

