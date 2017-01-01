Slovenia's Industrial Production Rises In November

6:29a.m.

LJUBLJANA (dpa-AFX) - Slovenia's industrial production increased slightly in November on manufacturing and electricity output, the Statistical Office of the Republic of Slovenia said Tuesday.



Advertisement

Industrial output gained only 0.9 percent from October.

Manufacturing output grew 1.2 percent and electricity, gas and steam supply climbed 1 percent. Meanwhile, mining and quarrying output plunged 27.2 percent.

Compared to November 2015, industrial production advanced 7.4 percent.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



