Southwest Airlines Dec. Traffic Up 4.2%

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) reported that the company flew 10.4 billion revenue passenger miles (RPMs) in December 2016, an increase of 4.2 percent from the 10.0 billion RPMs flown in December 2015. Available seat miles (ASMs) increased 4.8 percent to 12.6 billion in December 2016, compared with December 2015 ASMs of 12.1 billion. December load factor was 82.6 percent, compared with 83.0 percent in December 2015.



Southwest Airlines now estimates fourth-quarter operating revenue per ASM (RASM) will decline in the 3.0 to 4.0 percent range, as compared with fourth quarter 2015.

