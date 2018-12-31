Denison Executes Deal To Increase Ownership Of Wheeler River Project Up To 66%

6:57a.m.

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Denison Mines Corp. (DNN, DML.TO) said that it has executed an agreement with the partners of the Wheeler River Joint Venture or "WRJV" that will result in an increase in Denison's ownership of the Wheeler River project to up to approximately 66% (currently 60%) by the end of 2018.

The Wheeler River property is located in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin, and is a joint venture between Denison (60% ownership and operator), Cameco Corp. (30% ownership), and JCU (Canada) Exploration Limited ("JCU") (10% ownership), (collectively, the "JV Parties").



Advertisement

As per the terms of the Agreement, the JV Parties have agreed to allow for a one-time election by Cameco to fund 50% of its ordinary share of joint venture expenses in 2017 and 2018. The shortfall in Cameco's contribution will be funded by Denison, in exchange for a transfer of a portion of Cameco's interest in the WRJV. Accordingly, Denison's share of joint venture expenses will be 75% in 2017 and 2018, and Cameco and JCU's share of joint venture expenses will be 15% and 10%, respectively.

In connection with the Agreement, the JV Parties have also approved a C$12.5 million work program and budget for the WRJV in 2017, of which Denison's share will be C$9.4 million (representing 75%).

Denison, as operator of the WRJV, has also agreed to propose a work program and budget for 2018 that will not exceed approximately C$15.6 million (being 125% of the approved 2017 budget), and to allocate an aggregate of at least C$4 million in joint venture expenditures during 2017 and 2018 to explore regional exploration target areas on the Wheeler River property. Regional exploration target areas include targets located outside of the area immediately surrounding the Gryphon and Phoenix deposits.

Based on the approved work program and budget for the WRJV in 2017 (C$12.5 million), and the maximum work program and budget for 2018 (C$15.6 million), Denison expects that its ownership interest in the Wheeler River project will increase to approximately 66% by December 31, 2018.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



