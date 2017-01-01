Teleflex Gets FDA 510(k) Clearance For Arrow VPS Rhythm Device =

7:12a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Teleflex Inc. (TFX) said that its Arrow VPS Rhythm Device with Optional TipTracker Technology has been issued 510(k) clearance to commercialize the device in the U.S.



The Arrow VPS Rhythm Device is a simple and versatile solution that provides ECG-based tip confirmation in a highly portable and lightweight design. It assists in placement and confirmation of a catheter tip in the SVC-CAJ or superior vena-cava-cavoatrial junction, and may be used with a broad range of catheter types and brands.

Jay White, president and general manager, Vascular Division of Teleflex said, "This clearance positions us to provide catheter tip placement solutions that meet customer's unique therapeutic and budgetary needs. The VPS Rhythm Device with Optional TipTracker Technology will complement our existing Arrow VPS G4 Device, diversifying and strengthening our catheter tip positioning portfolio globally."

