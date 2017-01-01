Pixelworks Raises Q4 Earnings Outlook

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Pixelworks, Inc. (PXLW) raised its earnings outlook for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2016 and also projected revenues at the high end of its previous guidance range.



For the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2016, Pixelworks expects revenue of about $16 million, at the high end of the company's previous revenue guidance of $15 million to $16 million.

The company also expects to report a profit for the fourth quarter on a reported basis, compared to its previous guidance of a loss of $0.06 per share to breakeven.

On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter on revenues of $15.49 million. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

