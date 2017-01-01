Amended: L'Oréal to Acquire CeraVe, AcneFree And Ambi Skincare Brands For $1.3 Bln

CLICHY (dpa-AFX) - Amended: correcting the headline and text to say L'Oreal is acquiring CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi



L'Oréal (LRLCY.PK) Tuesday announced a definitive agreement with Valeant to acquire the skincare brands CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi for $1.3 billion in cash. The three brands have annualized combined revenue of approximately $168 million.

Upon closing of the deal, CeraVe, AcneFree and Ambi will become part of L'Oréal's Active Cosmetics Division.

Frédéric Rozé, CEO of L'Oréal USA, said: "These three brands, built on strong relationships with health professionals and widely distributed, will nearly double the revenue of our Active Cosmetics Division in the US and will help us satisfy the growing demand for active skincare at accessible prices."

