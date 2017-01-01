Lithuania HICP Inflation Highest Since 2013

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Lithuania's EU measure of inflation accelerated strongly in December to its highest level since early 2013, preliminary data from the statistical office showed Tuesday.



The harmonized index of consumer prices rose 2 percent year-on-year following 1.1 percent increase in November. The latest inflation was the highest since February 2013, when inflation was 2.3 percent.

Compared to the previous month, the HICP rose 0.5 percent in December after a 0.3 percent increase in November.

