Trump Names Son-in-law Jared Kushner Senior White House Adviser

8:29a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - US president-elect Donald Trump has named his son-in-law and New York real estate executive Jared Kushner as a senior White House adviser.

Closer to Trump than any other adviser, 35 year-old Kushner is believed to have decisive influence on his father-in-law.



The appointment to the key White House post was announced by a senior official of the Trump transition team and a Kushner attorney in a conference call Monday afternoon.

In an apparent move to shift his focus from business to White House, and to comply with federal ethics laws, Kushner is resigning as CEO of Kushner Companies and publisher of the New York Observer, and divesting substantial assets, according to the presidential transition team.

His wife Ivanka plans to keep away from the management of the Trump Organization and the Ivanka Trump fashion brand, Kushner's lawyer Jamie S. Gorelick said.

The son of American real estate developer Charles Kushner, Jared married Trump's eldest daughter Ivanka in 2009. They have three children.

Having served as a senior advisor of Trump's presidential campaign and developed Trump's digital media strategy, Kushner had reportedly planned to re-enter his family's real estate business after the election.

