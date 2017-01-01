Snapchat Picks London For International HQ

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap Inc., the parent company of popular messaging service Snapchat, has selected London as its new international headquarters, as the company moves forward with IPO in its sight.

The move to select Britain as its international headquarters seems unusual when compared to other US tech companies like Google and Apple, which have based their international operations at lower tax jurisdictions like Ireland and Luxembourg.



However, those companies face severe criticism for not paying their taxes. Snap's decision may not prove to be an expensive one, despite UK's higher tax rates, as the company has not turned to profit yet. The company, which has 250 million daily users globally, is expected to generate revenues of about $1 billion in 2017.

"We believe in the UK creative industries," said Claire Valoti, general manager of Snap Group in the UK. "The UK is where our advertising clients are, where more than 10 million daily Snapchatters are, and where we've already begun to hire talent."

Snapchat, which is reportedly working on an IPO for as early as the first half of 2017, is looking for a valuation of about $25 billion or higher. In 2013, Snapchat had rejected Facebook's offer to buy the company for $3 billion in cash.

