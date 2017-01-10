DGAP-Public Voting Rights: Marenave Schiffahrts AG (english)

11:52a.m.

Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Marenave Schiffahrts AG Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Release according to Article 26, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

10.01.2017 / 17:37 Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------



Advertisement

Ernst Russ AG, Hamburg, Germany informed us on January 10, 2017 pursuant to Art. 27a(1) WpHG thereby making reference to Ernst Russ AG's Voting Rights Announcement from December 20, 2016, as follows:

1. Objectives pursued with the acquisition of voting rights (§ 27a (1) line 3 WpHG) a) The investment is used to implement strategic objectives. b) Ernst Russ AG intends to obtain further voting rights by acquisition or any other way. c) Ernst Russ AG intends to influence the composition of the issuers' administration, management and supervisory board. d) Ernst Russ AG intends to change the capital structure of the company, especially with regards to the ratio of internal/outside financing and the dividend policy. 2. Source of funds used (§ 27a (1) line 4 WpHG) Ernst Russ AG solely used equity capital for the acquisition of the voting rights.

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

10.01.2017 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

---------------------------------------------------------------------------

Language: English Company: Marenave Schiffahrts AG Caffamacherreihe 7 20355 Hamburg Germany Internet: www.marenave.com

End of News DGAP News Service ---------------------------------------------------------------------------

535277 10.01.2017

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



