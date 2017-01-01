Dollar Little Changed As Investors Await Economic Data

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar is turning in a mixed performance against its major rivals Tuesday afternoon, but is little changed overall. The buck is trading slightly higher in comparison to the Euro and the pound sterling, but is down slightly against the Japanese Yen.

Economic data remains on the light side, which is keeping some investors on the sidelines. There are no U.S. economic reports scheduled for Wednesday, but investors can look forward to weekly jobless claims data on Thursday, as well as import and export prices. Retail sales, producer prices and consumer sentiment are all slated for Friday morning.

Wholesale inventories in the U.S. increased by slightly more than anticipated in the month of November, according to a report released by the Commerce Department on Tuesday. The report said wholesale inventories surged up by 1.0 percent in November after edging down by a revised 0.1 percent in October.

Economists had expected inventories to climb by 0.9 percent compared to the 0.4 percent drop originally reported for the previous month.



The dollar has rebounded to around $1.0560 against the Euro Tuesday afternoon, from an early low of $1.0627.

France's industrial production recovered at a faster than expected pace in November on higher petroleum and transport equipment output, figures from the statistical office Insee showed Tuesday.

Industrial production logged a monthly expansion of 2.2 percent, in contrast to October's 0.1 percent fall. Output grew the most since August, when output grew 2.6 percent. Economists had forecast a 0.6 percent rise for November.

Worries over the likelihood of a "hard Brexit" continued to impact the British pound after the U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May remarked that the UK cannot hold on to "bits of membership" after leaving the EU.

In an interview with Sky News over the weekend, the U.K. PM gave strong indication that the U.K. don't have plans to negotiate continued full access to the European single market when it quits the EU.

"Often people talk in terms as if we are leaving the EU but we still want to keep bits of membership of the EU. We're leaving, we're coming out," May said.

"We will, outside the European Union, be able to have control of immigration and be able to set our rules for people coming to the UK from member states of the European Union," she added.

The buck rose to an early high of $1.2106 against the pound sterling Tuesday, but has since eased back to around $1.2160.

Like-for-like sales in the United Kingdom were up 1.0 percent on year in December, the British Retail Consortium said on Tuesday. That was up from the 0.6 percent increase in November.

The greenback has retreated to around Y115.725 against the Japanese Yen Tuesday afternoon, from an early high of Y116.344.

Japan's consumer confidence strengthened to the highest level in more than three years in December, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Tuesday. The consumer sentiment index improved to 43.1 in December from 40.9 in the prior month. This was the highest since September 2013, when the score was 45.4.

