Spotify Offers Obama Job As 'President Of Playlists'

6:12p.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Online music streaming service Spotify has posted a job listing on its website for "President of Playlists." It seems that the requirements for the job can only be fulfilled by Barack Obama, the 44th president of the United States.

According to the descripting, the "President of Playlists" needs to have "at least eight years experience running a highly-regarded nation" and have "good relationships with a wide range of artists and musicians."



"Ever had Kendrick Lamar play at your birthday bash? We'd love to hear about it!" reads the funny Spotify job posting, which was actually in response to Obama's recent quote that was posted on Instagram that reads-- "I'm still waiting for my job at Spotify ... Cuz' I know y'all loved my playlist."

The job description also includes "Can speak passionately about playlists at press events. Let us be clear, you should be nothing short of one of the greatest speakers of all time."

The prospective employee should also have won a Nobel Peace Prize, which Obama won in 2009.

