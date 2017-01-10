Volkswagen Nears $4.3 Bln Settlement, Guilty Plea In Emissions Scandal

8:54p.m.

STUTTGART (dpa-AFX) - Volkswagen AG ((VKW.L, VLKAF.PK, VOW.BE) confirmed Tuesday that it is in advanced discussions with the US Department of Justice and U.S. Customs and Border Protection. The aim of the discussions is to reach a settlement agreement regarding the settlement of certain criminal investigations and certain civil fines in connection with the Diesel issue in the USA.

Volkswagen AG further confirmed market rumors that the company negotiated a concrete draft of a settlement agreement with the authorities which contains criminal and civil fines with a total amount of US$4.3 Billion as well as measures to further strengthen the Compliance-and Control-Systems including the appointment of an Independent Monitor for the next three years.

Further, part of the settlement agreement is a Guilty Plea regarding certain US criminal-law provisions and a Statement of Facts on the basis of which the fines have to be made.



Advertisement

The final conclusion of the settlement agreement is still subject to the approval by the Management Board and the Supervisory Board of Volkswagen AG and by the competent corporate bodies of further Group Companies involved.

Volkswagen said the competent corporate bodies will deal with this issue in the very short term, possibly even during today, the 10 January 2017 or tomorrow, the 11 January 2017.

A final conclusion of the settlement agreement is further subject to the execution by the competent US authorities and to the approval of the competent US courts.

In case of a settlement agreement, the payment obligations are expected to lead to a financial expense that exceeds the current provisions. The concrete impact regarding the annual result 2016 cannot be defined at present due to its dependency on various further factors.

Separately, Porsche Automobil Holding or Porsche SE said that, as a consequence of the capital stake of currently 30.8 percent Porsche Automobil Holding SE, holds in Volkswagen AG, the financial consequences of this expected settlement will also negatively affect the group result of Porsche SE for the fiscal year 2016.

At this point in time it cannot be ruled out that the Porsche SE group result after tax may fall below the previously communicated corridor between 1.4 billion euros and 2.4 billion euros, Porsche SE said.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



