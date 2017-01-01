Japan Leading Index Strongest In 15 Months

12:43a.m.

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's leading index strengthened to the highest level in 15 months in November, survey data from the Cabinet Office showed Wednesday.



Advertisement

The leading index, which measures the future economic activity, rose to 102.7 in November from 100.8 in October. This was the highest reading since August 2015, when score was 103.4 and slightly above the expected level of 102.6.

The coincident index improved to 115.1, the highest since March 2014, from 113.5 in October. The coincident indicator reflects the current economic activity. The score was slightly below the expected score of 115.

Meanwhile, the lagging index dropped to 112.9 from 113.2 a month ago. This was the lowest since May.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



