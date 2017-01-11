DGAP-News: SFC Energy and Indian Partner receive order for fuel cells from Indian Ministry of Home Affairs (english)

- The order is for more than 80 units, consisting of EMILY 3000, JENNY 600S, Power Manager and Methanol Cartridge Refill stations.

- Fuel cells are used to reliably power mission critical communication equipment at Indian border outposts.



- Fuel cells were selected for their superior efficiency and significantly easier logistics compared to generators and batteries.

Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, January 11, 2017 - SFC Energy, a leading provider of hybrid power solutions to the stationary and mobile power generation markets, announces receipt and partial delivery of an order by its Indian partner, FC TecNrgy Pvt Ltd, based out of Gurgaon, Haryana, India. An Indian paramilitary border protection force under the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered more than 80 SFC Energy products, accessories and more than 3,000 methanol fuel cartridges.

The Indian paramilitary force will be using SFC Energy's EMILY 3000 and JENNY 600S fuel cells for reliably powering border protection equipment, electrical equipment and, especially, critical communication systems at border outposts, most of which are at very remote and difficult locations.

EMILY 3000 is a highly efficient, very silent, environmentally friendly mobile power source for electrical devices in command and multipurpose vehicles, and for fielded and stationary power in field outposts. It powers electrical devices and recharges connected batteries automatically on demand, 24/7, in any season and weather, without user attention. EMILY 3000 consumes approx. 0.1 l methanol per hour. A generator in the same application needs more than 2 l Diesel. Thus, EMILY 3000 enables significantly easier fuel logistics in difficult to access regions, with much reduced operating expenses.

JENNY 600S fuel cell is a man-portable, highly flexible fuel cell system. It powers electric devices, e.g. radio or night vision devices. In combination with the SFC Power Manager, JENNY 600S supplies parallel power to different voltage devices and recharges batteries at the same time.

SFC Energy's Methanol Cartridge Refill stations are used for refilling JENNY 600S' 350 ml cartridges in the field from M10 fuel cartridges. The 10 l cartridges can easily be transported by foot or air freight as posts are often situated far away from any roads.

The sustainable, almost completely emission-free operation of the fuel cells is a valuable contribution to protecting the environment, especially in those wild, largely untouched nature areas where the devices are used.

"The fuel cells bring major advantages to our customers", says Karandeep Singh, Managing Director of FC TecNrgy. "Soldiers serving at the border outposts will benefit from major weight reductions, consistent performance and significant savings in fuel and fuel logistics, compared to the heavy generators they have been using so far and make the transition to using highly intelligent yet easy to use and maintenance free energy source in extremely remote and harsh climatic conditions. It will be our endeavor to make pre-planned and focused efforts for seamless training and installation. This will be backed up by dedicated in the region support to our customers. We see a major traction for SFC Energy's methanol based fuel cells in India in the coming years and are jointly with SFC gearing up for leveraging this potential."

"We are proud that with the Indian Ministry of Home Affairs another government organization has joined the ranks of our international defense and government customers using SFC power products", says Dr. Peter Podesser, CEO of SFC Energy. "Our proven range of portable, mobile and stationary power solutions is becoming the power source of choice for border protection applications."

Numerous international defense and home security organizations are using SFC Energy fuel cell products. SFC fuel cell and accessory products carry a NATO stock number. Additional information on the SFC Energy's off grid power portfolio for defense, security & safety, oil & gas, wind, traffic management, environmental and telecommunications applications at www.sfc- defense.com, www.efoy-pro.com and at www.sfc.com.

About SFC Energy Group SFC Energy AG (www.sfc.com) is a leading provider of hybrid solutions to the stationary and portable power generation markets. SFC is the number one supplier of fuel cells, with over 35,000 fuel cells sold to date. The Company has award-winning products and serves a range of applications in the Oil & Gas, Security & Industry and Consumer markets. The Company is headquartered in Brunnthal/Munich, Germany, operates production facilities in the Netherlands, Romania, and Canada, and sales offices in the U.S and Canada. SFC Energy AG is listed on the Deutsche Boerse Prime Standard (WKN: 756857 ISIN: DE0007568578).

SFC Press Contact: Ulrike Schramm SFC Energy AG Eugen-Sänger-Ring 7 D-85649 Brunnthal Tel. +49 89 673 592-377 Fax. +49 89 673 592-169 Email: pr@sfc.com

