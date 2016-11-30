Oxford Technology 4 VCT plc : Quarterly Update

Oxford Technology 4 VCT PLC

Update for the quarter ending 30 November 2016

Oxford Technology 4 VCT PLC presents its quarterly update for the period commencing 1 September 2016.

The Directors have recently reviewed the valuation of its entire portfolio as at 30 November 2016.



The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 30 November 2016 was 61.0p. This is a reduction of 5.5p from the previously published NAV for the period ending 31 August 2016 primarily due to a reduction in the valuation of Glide Pharmaceutical Technologies Limited (Glide). Despite making good progress on the technical front, Glide has struggled to raise funds, and is currently contemplating a round at a significant discount to OT4's current NAV. Glide is 13.2% of this latest NAV.

During the quarter follow on investments were made in Orthogem (£50k), Arecor (£200k) and ZuvaSyntha (£10k).

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 11,516,946.

The Directors are not aware of any other events or transactions which have taken place between 1 December 2016 and the publication of this statement which have had a material effect on the financial position of the Company.

11 January 2017

Enquiries: Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management 01865 784466

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Oxford Technology 4 VCT plc via GlobeNewswire

B01H4V8R22

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

