Spain's Industrial Output Growth Accelerates In November

3:32a.m.

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain's industrial production grew at a faster pace driven by higher energy output in November, the statistical office INE said Wednesday.

Industrial production climbed 3.2 percent on a yearly basis after expanding 0.6 percent a month ago.



Energy output logged a sharp growth of 6.2 percent. At the same time, capital goods and intermediate goods output gained 1.7 percent and 3.7 percent, respectively. Likewise, consumer goods output moved up 2.8 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, industrial output rebounded 4.6 percent in November in contrast to October's 2.3 percent drop.

Month-on-month, industrial production advanced 1.7 percent, much faster than the 0.1 percent rise seen in October. This was the second consecutive rise in output.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

