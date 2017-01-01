Asian Shares Rise Before Trump's Press Conference

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Most Asian stocks rose on Wednesday even as the recent oil rally appeared to run out of steam and the dollar edged higher against a basket of currencies ahead of U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's press conference later in the day.

Trump's proposed tax cuts and spending plans could boost U.S. and global growth, while uncertainty about his trade policies adds to the risks, the World Bank said in its latest outlook on the global economy.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil futures rose about half a percent in Asian deals after retreating as much as 2 percent on Tuesday to extend the previous session's sharp sell-off on a stronger dollar and amid renewed doubts over implementation of a global agreement by OPEC and other producers to cut production.

China's Shanghai Composite index bucked the regional trend to end 24.92 points or 0.79 percent lower at 3,136.75 as the yuan held largely unchanged against the dollar and investors waited for cues from Trump's press conference. Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 0.8 percent at 22,928 in late trade.

Japanese shares eked out modest gains as a weaker yen boosted exporters. The Nikkei average rose 63.23 points or 0.33 percent to 19,364.67, snapping a three-day losing streak. The broader Topix index closed 0.52 percent higher at 1,550.40. Toshiba soared 4.3 percent after its main creditors decided to continue giving financial support to the struggling firm.



Australian shares posted modest gains as resources stocks rallied on higher commodity prices. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index gained 10.80 points or 0.10 percent to finish at 5,771.50, while the broader All Ordinaries index closed 10.70 points or 0.18 percent higher at 5,823.70.

Miners BHP Billiton, Rio Tinto and Fortescue Metals Group climbed 3-4 percent after iron ore and copper prices surged amid further signs of a pick-up in the Chinese economy and forecasts of strong growth in the U.S.

Gold Miners Newcrest and Northern Star rallied 1-2 percent as gold hovered near six-week high on safe-haven demand amid fears of a "hard" Brexit and policy uncertainty in the U.S.

ANZ Bank shed 0.3 percent after announcing the sale of its New Zealand-focused asset finance business UDC Finance to Chinese logistics company HNA Group for A$626 million. Bellamy's Australia plunged almost 20 percent as shares in the infant formula maker returned to trade after a nearly month in suspension.

South Korea's Kospi average rallied 30.05 points or 1.47 percent to 2,075.17, a three-month high, on expectations of stronger fourth-quarter earnings. Market bellwether Samsung Electronics jumped 2.8 percent to reach a fresh record high.

Investors shrugged off official data showing that the number of unemployed South Koreans surpassed one million last year for the first time since 2000.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 index rose 32.01 points or 0.45 percent to 7,069.59, its highest level in over 12 weeks, as encouraging house price and job advertisements data helped improve sentiment ahead of the earnings season. A2 Milk jumped as much as 7 percent after rival Bellamy's Australia cut its 2017 revenue forecast.

Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was marginally higher after a government report showed industrial production growth in the country accelerated at a faster-than-expected pace in November.

India's Sensex was up over 200 points to breach the 27,000 level after oil prices fell sharply for the second straight session overnight and the World Bank said that demonetization may help lower lending rates and lift economic activity over the medium term.

Indonesian shares were marginally higher while Singapore's Straits Times index and the Taiwan Weighted were down about 0.1 percent each.

Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed after fluctuating in a narrow range for much of the day despite encouraging reports on small business confidence and job openings.

The Dow dipped 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 ended on a flat note, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq rose 0.4 percent to extend gains for the sixth straight session, notching its fourth record closing high.

