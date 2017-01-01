CAC 40 Retreats Ahead Of Trump Conference

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - French shares fell notably in early trade Wednesday as investors waited for cues from U.S. President-elect Donald Trump's press conference later in the day.

Trump will hold his first news conference since his election win, which could provide specifics about his plans for the U.S. economy on issues such as tax cuts, infrastructure spending and trade policy.



Oil prices steadied in European deals in the wake of reports that Saudi Arabia has started to comply with slight supply cuts from contracted volumes in February, including to India and Malaysia.

Metal prices were on the rise and the dollar held steady against the euro while the Turkish lira hit a new low against the greenback.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 31 points or 0.64 percent at 4,856 in opening deals after closing marginally higher on Tuesday.

