WisdomTree Issuer PLC : Net Asset Value(s)

5:00a.m.

WisdomTree Issuer plc - Daily Fund Prices 10-January-17

Dealing Fund Date ISIN Code Shares Base Net Assets NAV/Share

in Issue Currency

WisdomTree Emerging Asia Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BYPGT035 900000 USD 8,560,024.68 9.5111

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BQQ3Q067 2000000 USD 27,234,373.68 13.6172

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BDF12W49 16000 USD 261,583.86 16.349

WisdomTree Emerging Markets Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BQZJBM26 625000 USD 9,168,129.93 14.669

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD 10/01/2017 IE00BZ1GHD37 150000 USD 1,556,912.75 10.3794

WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYMLZY74 1150000 USD 11,936,569.59 10.3796



WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BQZJBX31 2805000 EUR 35,192,922.98 12.5465

WisdomTree Europe Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BDF16007 21000 EUR 279,737.04 13.3208

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZT11 71600 CHF 1,080,245.91 15.0872

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZX56 71000 EUR 1,079,253.90 15.2008

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZQ89 70010 GBP 743,588.86 10.6212

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/01/2017 IE00BVXBH163 3990000 USD 63,210,585.74 15.8423

WisdomTree Europe Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZP72 70000 USD 1,201,805.23 17.1686

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BQZJC527 2550000 EUR 40,931,341.50 16.0515

WisdomTree Europe Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BDF16114 21000 EUR 278,016.69 13.2389

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR 10/01/2017 IE00BZ56SY76 21000.001 EUR 272,523.48 12.9773

WisdomTree Eurozone Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BZ56TQ67 83000 EUR 1,154,103.61 13.9049

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ914 72000 CHF 1,230,839.94 17.095

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZC44 141000 EUR 2,126,870.65 15.0842

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/01/2017 IE00BVXBGY20 1750000 GBP 17,132,665.87 9.7901

WisdomTree Germany Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZ682 70010 USD 1,184,834.62 16.9238

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/01/2017 IE00BZ56RN96 16000 USD 268,609.33 16.7881

WisdomTree Global Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BZ56SW52 250000 USD 4,205,948.33 16.8238

WisdomTree ISEQ 20 UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BVFB1H83 2100000 EUR 27,497,630.65 13.0941

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - CHF Hedged Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZL35 151250 CHF 2,631,587.87 17.3989

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZJ13 151000 EUR 2,243,553.45 14.858

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZF74 150010 GBP 1,510,470.74 10.0691

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - JPY Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BYQCZN58 301000 USD 5,125,508.91 17.0283

WisdomTree Japan Equity UCITS ETF - USD Hedged 10/01/2017 IE00BVXC4854 6300000 USD 92,785,688.70 14.7279

WisdomTree UK Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BYPGTJ26 700000 GBP 3,903,909.38 5.577

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BQZJBQ63 2925000 USD 53,321,804.49 18.2297

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - EUR Hedged Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BD6RZW23 65000 EUR 1,006,242.98 15.4807

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF - GBP Hedged Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BD6RZZ53 65000 GBP 889,834.52 13.6898

WisdomTree US Equity Income UCITS ETF Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BD6RZT93 16000 USD 273,074.97 17.0672

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD 10/01/2017 IE00BZ56RD98 16000 USD 276,813.60 17.3009

WisdomTree US Quality Dividend Growth UCITS ETF - USD Acc 10/01/2017 IE00BZ56RG20 195000 USD 3,371,925.53 17.2919

WisdomTree US Small Cap Dividend UCITS ETF 10/01/2017 IE00BQZJBT94 845000 USD 16,542,046.10 19.5764

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients. The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: WisdomTree Issuer PLC via GlobeNewswire

BWZMM42R24

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

