U.S. Dollar Strengthens Against European Majors

5:19a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar drifted higher against European major counterparts in the early European session on Wednesday.



Advertisement

The greenback climbed to 1.2110 against the pound, off its early 2-day low of 1.2198.

The greenback strengthened to 2-day highs of 1.0530 against the euro and 1.0196 versus the Swiss franc, from Tuesday's closing values of 1.0554 and 1.0168, respectively.

If the greenback extends rise, it may find resistance around 1.19 against the pound, 1.03 against the franc and 1.04 against the euro.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



