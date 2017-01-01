Greece HICP Rises As Expected In December

7:06a.m.

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Greece'e EU measure of inflation increased as expected in December, after falling in the previous month, figures from the Hellenic Statistical Authority showed Wednesday.

The harmonized index of consumer prices, or HICP, rose 0.3 percent year-over-year in December, reversing a 0.2 percent drop in November. The figure also matched consensus estimate.



Advertisement

Housing costs grew 1.9 percent annually in December and transport charges went up by 1.3 percent. At the same time, prices of food and non-alcoholic beverages dropped 0.9 percent.

Month-on-month, the HICP climbed 0.4 percent from November, when it declined by 1.5 percent.

In the whole year 2016, the harmonized index of consumer prices remained flat compared to a 1.1 percent fall in 2015.

The consumer price index showed no variations in December from a year ago, following a 0.9 percent decline in the prior month.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices grew 1.0 percent in December, in contrast to a 1.2 percent decrease in November.

In 2016, the annual average rate of change in the CPI was -0.8 percent versus -1.7 percent in the previous year.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



