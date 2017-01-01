Lilly, Merck Expand Immuno-Oncology Collaboration

INDIANAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) announced the expansion of an existing immuno-oncology collaboration with Merck, known as MSD outside the U.S. and Canada, through a subsidiary, to add a new study of Lilly's LARTRUVOT (olaratumab) with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with previously treated advanced or metastatic soft tissue sarcoma or STS.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently granted accelerated approval for LARTRUVO (olaratumab injection, 10 mg/mL), in combination with doxorubicin, for the treatment of adults with STS with a histologic subtype for which an anthracycline-containing regimen is appropriate and which is not amenable to curative treatment with radiotherapy or surgery.



LARTRUVO (olaratumab injection, 10 mg/mL), in combination with doxorubicin, also recently received conditional marketing authorization from the European Medicines Agency for the treatment of adults with advanced STS not amenable to curative treatment with surgery or radiotherapy and who have not been previously treated with doxorubicin.

Lilly is the sponsor of the Phase 1 study and enrollment is expected to begin mid-2017. Financial details of the collaboration were not disclosed.

In addition to the study announced today, other ongoing trials between Lilly and Merck, through a subsidiary, include: Studies of pemetrexed (plus carboplatin) and pembrolizumab in first-line nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), including a Phase 3 study that is currently enrolling patients; A Phase 1 study examining the combination of ramucirumab with pembrolizumab in NSCLC, gastric cancer and bladder cancer; A Phase 1 study examining the combination of necitumumab with pembrolizumab in NSCLC.

