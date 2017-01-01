FedEx To Offer FedEx Dropoff And Pickup At Walgreens Locations

MEMPHIS (dpa-AFX) - FedEx Corp. (FDX) and Walgreen Co. announced a long-term alliance agreement that will offer convenient access to FedEx dropoff and pickup services at thousands of Walgreens locations across the United States beginning within the next several months.



As part of the FedEx Onsite program, customers will be able to drop off pre-packaged and pre-labeled shipments at Walgreens stores and pick up packages that they direct to their neighborhood Walgreens.

After an initial, small-scale rollout this spring, Walgreens and FedEx expect to have the program available at thousands of Walgreens locations later this calendar year and chainwide at nearly 8,000 Walgreens stores by the fall of 2018.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

