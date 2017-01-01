Polish Zloty Weakens To 2-day Low Versus U.S. Dollar

WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The Polish Zloty declined against the U.S. dollar in the European session on Wednesday, amid broad-based dollar strength across the board, and after the Poland central bank decided to maintain its key interest rate at a record low.



The decision was in line with economists' expectations.

The Monetary Policy Council of the National Bank of Poland decided to keep the key reference rate unchanged at a record low 1.50 percent.

The Polish Zloty dropped to a 2-day low of 4.16 against the U.S. dollar, compared to Tuesday's closing value of 4.14. Continuation of the Zloty's downtrend may see it finding support around the 4.25 zone.

