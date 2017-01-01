Crude Oil Hugs $51 Ahead Of EIA Report

8:39a.m.

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices were flat Wednesday morning after an industry group reported a slight build in oil inventories.

Yesterday, API reported oil inventories were up 1.53M barrels, with gasoline stocks up 1.69M barrels, and distillates up 5.48M barrels.



The Energy Information Administration is out with official government figures this morning.

WTI light sweet crude oil was up 18 cents at $51 a barrel.

Oil prices have tumbled since the New Year amid doubts abut whether OPEC and Russia's production quotas will be enough to end a global supply glut.

Iraq is said to be balking at the production cuts and Libya is turning up the spigot, threatening the fragile deal.

Meanwhile, U.S. rig counts are on the rise as domestic producers look to take advantage of $50 oil.

