Imperial Brands And China Tobacco Establish Long-term JV Business

9:09a.m.

BRISTOL (dpa-AFX) - Subsidiaries of Imperial Brands Plc. and China Tobacco have established a dynamic long-term Joint Venture business which will look to develop a variety of growth opportunities in China and international markets.



Advertisement

As a result, Jadé joins Imperial's portfolio of Specialist Brands.

The partnership has the potential to deliver additional meaningful Growth Brand volumes in the JV's first five years. Further tobacco and next generation product launches, as well as potential M&A opportunities, will also be evaluated by GHVL in due course.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



