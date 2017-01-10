Geiger Counter Ltd : Net Asset Value(s)

9:19a.m.

Net asset value as at 10.01.2017 of Geiger Counter Ltd ordinary no par value shares (TIDM: GCL): NAV-bid........... : 29.14 GBp



Source: Geiger Counter Ltd via GlobeNewswire

B15FW33R9

