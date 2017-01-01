Russia Denies Claim It Has Compromising Information On Trump

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - Kremlin has denied reports that the Russian Government has been providing US President-elect Donald Trump intelligence on his political opponents, and that they collected compromising information on his personal life and finances.

Within hours of the explosive reports published in US media, Russia's presidential spokesman dismissed them as "pulp fiction" and "absolute fantasy."

Dmitry Peskov, who is in charge of President Vladimir Putin's daily communications, said Wednesday the Kremlin has no compromising dossier on Trump, and that such information isn't consistent with reality and is nothing but an absolute fantasy.



"This is a clear attempt to damage our bilateral relations," he told reporters. "Truly, there are those who whip up this hysteria, who will break their necks to support this witch hunt."

He made it clear that the Kremlin does not engage in collecting compromising material.

Trump, who instantly tried to defend himself against the allegations through a series of tweets, responded to the Russian denial by saying the unverified report paid for by political opponents is "a complete and total fabrication, utter nonsense. Very unfair!"

The businessman-turned politician insisted Russia has never tried to use leverage over him. "I have nothing to do with Russia - no deals, no loans, no nothing."

On Tuesday, US media published an unverified letter containing salacious allegations against the United States' incoming president.

The letter, purportedly from a former British intelligence agent, alleges that Russians have been feeding Trump intelligence on his opponents, including Hillary Clinton, for years. It also detailed Trump's alleged "personal obsessions and sexual perversion."

