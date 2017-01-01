Tax Refunds Could Be Delayed This Year

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) is delaying tax refunds this year as the agency aims to catch identity thieves and fraudsters. However, this decision is expected to hurt more than 40 million low-income American families.

"Plan ahead: #IRS will not issue refunds on tax returns claiming #EITC or #ACTC credits before Feb. 15. http://irs.gov/getready #GetReady," the IRS tweeted on its handle.



The delays will affect the low-income families who claim the earned income tax credit or the additional child tax credit.

"Our message to taxpayers today is simple: this tax season, it's more important than ever to plan ahead. There are some important changes this year, and we want taxpayers to be ready," said IRS Commissioner John Koskinen.

The tax filing season starts January 23, however, in an effort to make it easier for the IRS to detect and prevent refund fraud, Congress passed a new law that requires the IRS to hold refunds claiming those credits until February 15.

