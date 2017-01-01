Tillerson: We Need An Open And Frank Dialogue With Russia

12:31p.m.

MOSCOW (dpa-AFX) - During a hearing on his nomination as Secretary of State, former Exxon Mobil (XOM) chairman and CEO Rex Tillerson said the U.S. must be clear-eyed about its relationship with Russia.

Tillerson told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee that Russia poses a danger but argued the Russian government is not unpredictable in advancing its own interests.

"It has invaded Ukraine, including the taking of Crimea, and supported Syrian forces that brutally violate the laws of war. Our NATO allies are right to be alarmed at a resurgent Russia," Tillerson said. "But it was in the absence of American leadership that this door was left open."



Advertisement

He added, "We backtracked on commitments we made to allies. We sent weak or mixed signals with 'red lines' that turned into green lights. We did not recognize that Russia does not think like we do."

Tillerson acknowledged that words alone will not be enough to address an at times contentious relationship with Russia but argued there needs to be open and frank dialogue between the two nations.

The former Exxon CEO said the U.S. ought to explore areas of cooperation with Russia such as fighting terrorism but stressed Russia must be held accountable for its actions.

The comments from Tillerson come amid question about his business dealings with Russia and other countries while leading Exxon.

In his prepared remarks, Tillerson also noted the threats posed by radical Islam as well as countries such as Iran and North Korea.

"As we confront these realities, how should America respond? My answer is simple," Tillerson said. "To achieve the stability that is foundational to peace and security in the 21st century, American leadership must not only be renewed, it must be asserted."

"Quite simply, we are the only global superpower with the means and the moral compass capable of shaping the world for good," he added. "If we do not lead, we risk plunging the world deeper into confusion and danger."

Tillerson argued that American leadership has been cast into doubt in recent decades by withdrawing from the world in some instances and by intervening but not achieving the stability and global security that was sought in others.

Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Complete the form below and send a message to your friends, family and colleagues. The emails Your email:

Friends email:

Bold fields are required. U nderlined letters are accesskeys.



