Trump Slams "Fake News" In First Press Conference As President-Elect

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President-elect Donald Trump held his first formal press conference in several months on Wednesday and took the opportunity to attack media outlets for reporting what he described as "fake news."

Trump singled out Buzzfeed and CNN and refused to take a question from CNN senior White House correspondent Jim Acosta.

The attack by Trump came after Buzzfeed published an unverified letter containing salacious information Russian intelligence allegedly collected about the incoming president.



"It's all fake news. It's phony stuff. It did not happen," Trump said. "It was a group of opponents they got together -- sick people -- and they put that crap together."

He added, "It should never have been released. But I read what has been released, and I think it's a disgrace. I think it's an absolute disgrace."

However, CNN defended its reporting on the operations of the government, which it described as vastly different than Buzzfeed's decision to publish unsubstantiated memos.

Trump also addressed a number of other different issues in the wide-ranging press conference, which was his first since late July.

The billionaire-turned-politician revealed plans to turn over control of his companies to his sons Eric and Donald Jr. but indicated he would not divest from his wide business holdings.

In an effort to avoid conflicts of interest, Trump attorney Sheri Dillon said the companies would not make any new foreign deals during the duration of Trump's presidency.

Trump also vowed that the healthcare reform law known as Obamacare would be repealed and replaced "almost simultaneously" and reiterated his claim that Mexico will reimburse the U.S. for a proposed border wall.

During opening remarks that weighed on drug stocks on Wall Street, Trump also called for new bidding procedures for the drug industry in order to lower prices, claiming the companies are "getting away with murder."

